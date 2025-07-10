Round Rock Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,929 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 2.6% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $13,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,875,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,852,000 after purchasing an additional 183,589 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,346,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,096,000 after purchasing an additional 100,103 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,695,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,563,000 after purchasing an additional 314,358 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,596,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,591,000 after acquiring an additional 130,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,587,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,459,000 after acquiring an additional 38,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $136.05 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $144.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.2333 dividend. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

