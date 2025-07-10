Hsbc Global Res Downgrades Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) to Hold

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Pandora A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PANDY opened at $47.05 on Monday. Pandora A/S has a 52 week low of $35.93 and a 52 week high of $56.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.97.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of hand-finished and contemporary jewelry. The company operates in two segments, Core and Fuel With More. It offers charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. The company sells its products through physical stores, online stores, and wholesale and third-party distribution in Denmark, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Mexico, and internationally.

