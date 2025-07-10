Code Waechter LLC Acquires 1,045 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Code Waechter LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Code Waechter LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,529.6% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.07 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.43 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.91.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

