Narus Financial Partners LLC Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 657 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Adobe by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 621 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $372.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.01 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The firm has a market cap of $158.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $396.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.94.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.08.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

