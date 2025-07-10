Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Stock Price Down 11.1% – Here’s What Happened

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 767,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 242% from the average daily volume of 224,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Noble Mineral Exploration Trading Down 11.1%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.50 million, a PE ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 16.26.

Noble Mineral Exploration Company Profile

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.

