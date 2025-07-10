Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FCX. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Dbs Bank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day moving average is $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $52.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $343,531.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,286.66. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 540,046 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $20,565,000 after purchasing an additional 115,552 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 392,207 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $14,935,000 after purchasing an additional 53,118 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,424 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

