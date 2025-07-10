Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.27.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.09. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.39 million, a PE ratio of -95.34 and a beta of 1.67.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $73,965 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.82 million. Analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth $4,097,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 20,432 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.