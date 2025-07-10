Narus Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,524 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Narus Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,123,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,693,000 after buying an additional 2,456,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,903,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,839,000 after buying an additional 4,647,759 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,418,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,527,000 after buying an additional 4,768,521 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,150,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,822,000 after buying an additional 218,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,934,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,135,000 after buying an additional 228,575 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $79.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.