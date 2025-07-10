Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $492,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 39.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LNG. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $267.00 target price on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.36.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE LNG opened at $235.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.42. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.66 and a twelve month high of $257.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.74 and a 200 day moving average of $227.83.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,236.69. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

