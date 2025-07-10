PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 470,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,527,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windle Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.4%

PEP opened at $134.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $180.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.75.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

