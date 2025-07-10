Telos Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,569 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,063,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,947,559,000 after purchasing an additional 135,203 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 6,052,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $684,474,000 after acquiring an additional 425,142 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,631,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $635,260,000 after acquiring an additional 116,231 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,397,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $259,060,000 after acquiring an additional 208,304 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $93,876.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,994.78. This trade represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $190,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 44,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,214.27. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TROW. Bank of America cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $101.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.49. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.60%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

