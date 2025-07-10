United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given New $127.00 Price Target at Citigroup

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.13.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $102.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.38. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.63%.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

