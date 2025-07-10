SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $305.52 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $217.52 and a twelve month high of $317.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $306.13 and its 200 day moving average is $282.56. The company has a market cap of $101.00 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

