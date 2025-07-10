Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 151 Shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Allstate by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 57,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $52,053,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $438,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.07.

Shares of ALL opened at $194.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.67. The Allstate Corporation has a 52-week low of $158.04 and a 52-week high of $213.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

