Telos Capital Management Inc. Purchases 270 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $413,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 71,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.13.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $463.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $108.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $469.92 and its 200 day moving average is $465.30. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $418.88 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.