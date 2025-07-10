Narus Financial Partners LLC Has $644,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Narus Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,197,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,204,000 after buying an additional 9,517 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,247,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,521,000 after buying an additional 359,944 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,511,000 after buying an additional 87,965 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,276,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,459,000 after buying an additional 349,161 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,286,000 after buying an additional 109,095 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $166.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.38 and a twelve month high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.