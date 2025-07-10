Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $4.47 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,096 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,730,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,471,231,000 after purchasing an additional 707,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,798,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,262,826,000 after purchasing an additional 670,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,721,882,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,041,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,780,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,106 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.1%

QCOM stock opened at $159.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $174.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $211.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.00 and a 200-day moving average of $155.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.39.

View Our Latest Report on QCOM

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,507.82. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 424,099 shares of company stock worth $8,310,735. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.