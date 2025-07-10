iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Increased by Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC

Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $184.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.22.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

