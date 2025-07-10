CFO4Life Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,049 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $1,541,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 188,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,979,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 85,414 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,120,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 156,770 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $24,083,000 after buying an additional 45,769 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 42.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.39.

In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $220,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,507.82. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,099 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,735 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $159.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.00 and a 200 day moving average of $155.07. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $211.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $174.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

