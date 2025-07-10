Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases 423 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 14.6% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,739,000 after purchasing an additional 29,725 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 18.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 21,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.4%

IAU opened at $62.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.81. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.