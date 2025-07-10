Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Dbs Bank raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $233.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.06.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:HLT opened at $272.19 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.04 and a 52 week high of $275.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.75. The company has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 49.50% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.46%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

