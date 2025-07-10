Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 420.8% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,453,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,293,000 after purchasing an additional 173,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1%

VTV opened at $178.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $139.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.67.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.