Stonebrook Private Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 171.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 108.8% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.45, for a total value of $2,937,010.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 46,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,027,479.15. The trade was a 22.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 11,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.08, for a total transaction of $2,653,411.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,645.76. This trade represents a 98.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,714 shares of company stock worth $9,609,494. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI stock opened at $215.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.28. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $228.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 51.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.60.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

