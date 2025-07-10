Capital Insight Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Capital Insight Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 56,319 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 434.1% during the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 35,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 28,875 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 385.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,089,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,260,000 after acquiring an additional 865,273 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO opened at $57.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.05. Tractor Supply Company has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.77%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group set a $60.00 price objective on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.02.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $145,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 29,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,410.72. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 56,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $3,001,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 74,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,065. This represents a 43.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,445 shares of company stock valued at $5,497,242 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

