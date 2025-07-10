Stonebrook Private Inc. Purchases 925 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 225.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

IEUR stock opened at $67.09 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $67.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

