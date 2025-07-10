Aurdan Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Aurdan Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 5.8% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.55.

Stryker Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of SYK stock opened at $392.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $384.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.78. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

