Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $3.42 Million Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 174,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,000. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramiah Investment Group bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 132,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 11,893 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.55. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $19.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.072 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.