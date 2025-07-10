Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% in the first quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $402.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $357.26 and its 200-day moving average is $347.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $418.50. The company has a market cap of $189.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Baird R W raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Melius raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.86.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

