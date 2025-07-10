Greenleaf Trust Sells 102 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,597 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $258.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $278.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $271.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.80.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE NSC opened at $260.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.32 and its 200 day moving average is $240.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $277.60.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

