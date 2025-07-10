Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total value of $643,242.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,442.95. This trade represents a 18.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $812,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 15,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,650. The trade was a 13.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,366 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 2.0%

ACN opened at $297.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $309.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $273.19 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.71.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

