Allworth Financial LP Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,462 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 107,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 224.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

VEA stock opened at $57.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.03.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

