Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA) Shares Sold by Hara Capital LLC

Hara Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Free Report) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,998 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II accounts for 1.2% of Hara Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SABA. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,436,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 866,503 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 933.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 716,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 647,432 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 27.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 889,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after buying an additional 190,886 shares during the period. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $1,001,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Stock Performance

SABA stock opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.85. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $9.43.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Announces Dividend

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

