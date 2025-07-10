AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) vs. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Head to Head Contrast

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. AbbVie pays an annual dividend of $6.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft pays out -2.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AbbVie pays out 279.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AbbVie has raised its dividend for 53 consecutive years. AbbVie is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and AbbVie”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bayer Aktiengesellschaft $50.44 billion 0.63 -$2.76 billion ($0.92) -8.74 AbbVie $56.33 billion 5.98 $4.28 billion $2.35 81.17

AbbVie has higher revenue and earnings than Bayer Aktiengesellschaft. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AbbVie, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and AbbVie, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bayer Aktiengesellschaft 0 1 1 2 3.25 AbbVie 0 8 16 3 2.81

AbbVie has a consensus price target of $211.29, suggesting a potential upside of 10.77%. Given AbbVie’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AbbVie is more favorable than Bayer Aktiengesellschaft.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.2% of AbbVie shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of AbbVie shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and AbbVie’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bayer Aktiengesellschaft -7.26% 13.94% 4.09% AbbVie 7.31% 412.03% 13.11%

Volatility and Risk

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AbbVie has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AbbVie beats Bayer Aktiengesellschaft on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy. The Consumer Health segment markets nonprescription over-the-counter medicines for self-medication and self-care; and solutions for nutritional supplements, allergy, cough and cold, dermatology, pain and cardiovascular risk prevention, and digestive health. This segment also provides breeding, propagation, and production/processing of seeds, including seed dressing. The company has a collaboration with Acuitas Therapeutics, Inc. to strengthen gene editing programs; Peking University in the area of basic pharmaceutical research; the Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute in the development of the compound emodepside for the treatment of infection with soil-transmitted helminths; bit.bio Ltd. for the discovery and manufacture of regulatory T cells for use in creating therapeutics; Hologic, Inc. in the field of contrastenhanced-mammography solutions to improve diagnostic imaging for the detection of breast cancer; and Twist Bioscience Corporation centering around the research and development of antibody-based pharmaceuticals, as well as with CrossBay Medical Inc. It distributes its products through wholesalers, pharmacies and pharmacy chains, supermarkets, online and other retailers, and hospitals, as well as directly to farmers. The company has collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1863 and is based in Leverkusen, Germany.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers. It also provides facial injectables, plastics and regenerative medicine, body contouring, and skincare products; botox therapeutic; Vraylar for depressive disorder; Duopa and Duodopa to treat advanced Parkinson's disease; Ubrelvy for the acute treatment of migraine in adults; and Qulipta for episodic and chronic migraine. In addition, the company offers Ozurdex for eye diseases; Lumigan/Ganfort and Alphagan/Combigan for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; Restasis to increase tear production; and other eye care products. Further, it provides Mavyret/Maviret to treat chronic hepatitis C virus genotype 1-6 infection; Creon, a pancreatic enzyme therapy; Lupron to treat advanced prostate cancer, endometriosis and central precocious puberty, and patients with anemia caused by uterine fibroids; Linzess/Constella to treat irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic idiopathic constipation; and Synthroid for hypothyroidism. It has collaborations with Calico Life Sciences LLC; REGENXBIO Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; and Genentech, Inc., as well as collaboration with Tentarix Biotherapeutics, LP to develop conditionally-active and multi-specific biologics for oncology and immunology. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.

