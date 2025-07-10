Hara Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Hara Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Zoom Communications by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Zoom Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Zoom Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Zoom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Zoom Communications from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Zoom Communications from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Zoom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zoom Communications in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Insider Activity at Zoom Communications

In other Zoom Communications news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $907,125.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,870.98. This represents a 89.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $851,342.49. Following the transaction, the insider owned 125,529 shares in the company, valued at $9,026,790.39. This represents a 8.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,671 shares of company stock valued at $7,076,838 in the last ninety days. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Communications Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of ZM opened at $75.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.61. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $92.80.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.31%. Zoom Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.