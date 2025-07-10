Hara Capital LLC Sells 2,225 Shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Hara Capital LLC reduced its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 16,085 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SGDM opened at $44.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.82 million, a PE ratio of -723.84 and a beta of 0.75. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $26.16 and a 52-week high of $47.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.41.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.