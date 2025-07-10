Hara Capital LLC Invests $35,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 414.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 12.1%

NYSE:DAL opened at $56.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $69.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.81.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $15,507,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.42.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

