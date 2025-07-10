Hara Capital LLC Has $92,000 Stake in Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Hara Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 82.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,945 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 510.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 4,323.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 752 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on GIL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.91.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 0.5%

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $50.82 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.16 and a 1-year high of $55.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.73.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $711.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 34.75%.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

