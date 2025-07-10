Hara Capital LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Hara Capital LLC decreased its position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 360,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 18,382 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 738,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,841,000 after acquiring an additional 38,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $42.80 on Thursday. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $43.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.00.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

