Hara Capital LLC Acquires 4,493 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Hara Capital LLC increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 1,321.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the quarter. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 11,824 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 406,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,366,000 after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDXJ opened at $66.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $71.84.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.