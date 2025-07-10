Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) Holdings Decreased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,587,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 662,557 shares during the period. Cameco makes up approximately 1.1% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $188,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Cameco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in Cameco by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cameco by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $71.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.70. Cameco Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $75.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 179.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $549.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 price objective on Cameco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Desjardins started coverage on Cameco in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.27 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.65.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

