Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Takes $6.69 Million Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 80,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,694,000. iShares Convertible Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 6.3%
Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $90.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.12. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.97 and a one year high of $90.62.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Convertible Bond ETF
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Enovix Shares Hit 6-Month High; Long-Term Highs to Follow
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Buffett’s $2B+ Bet With Big Long-Term Potential Just Got Upgraded
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- AI Chip Arms Race: 3 Must-Watch Equipment Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.