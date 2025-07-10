tru Independence LLC Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for 1.6% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $56,065,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

FDX opened at $236.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.61. FedEx Corporation has a twelve month low of $194.30 and a twelve month high of $313.84.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. The trade was a 31.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816 over the last three months. 8.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of FedEx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FDX

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.