iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Position Cut by Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,199 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 2.7% of Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $18,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.58. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.1614 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

