Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 3,011 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 0.8% of Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,589,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,273,264,000 after buying an additional 116,208 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $1,725,084,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,568,000 after buying an additional 525,347 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,071,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,653,000 after buying an additional 357,790 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,853,000 after buying an additional 224,294 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $587.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.79.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $528.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $162.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $514.62 and its 200 day moving average is $505.11. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.14 and a 1 year high of $545.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.