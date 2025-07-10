Hara Capital LLC Purchases 30,576 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Hara Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 30,576 shares during the quarter. Helmerich & Payne makes up approximately 1.6% of Hara Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hara Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Helmerich & Payne worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HP. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $28,708,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,572,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 542.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,748,000 after purchasing an additional 441,688 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth $10,931,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,658,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,121,000 after buying an additional 327,374 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average is $23.70.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.03 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 8.25%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.