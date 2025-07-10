Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $627,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 94,866.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average is $31.78. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.