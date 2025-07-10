Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Lifted by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,999 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,927,377,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 27,502.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,491,151 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $588,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,282,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,895 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,395,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,370,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,178 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,968,658 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,133,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $271.00 price target (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Argus raised Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.21.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $236.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

