Hara Capital LLC Has $4.17 Million Position in California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC)

Hara Capital LLC lowered its stake in California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,226 shares during the period. California Resources accounts for approximately 2.8% of Hara Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in California Resources by 52,366.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in California Resources by 833.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $47.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.59. California Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $30.97 and a 12-month high of $60.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.16.

California Resources Announces Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.24. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. California Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that California Resources Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRC shares. UBS Group upped their price target on California Resources from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on California Resources from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on California Resources

About California Resources

(Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.