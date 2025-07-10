Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 532 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.7% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.4% during the first quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.6% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 20.6% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $564.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $514.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $428.86 and a 52 week high of $594.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $568.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.33.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total value of $178,049.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,004.23. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.86, for a total value of $549,372.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,844.40. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,351,084. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Macquarie reduced their target price on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $640.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.50.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

