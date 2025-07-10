Peoples Bank OH Lowers Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Peoples Bank OH lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 342.5% in the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.21.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $278.55 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $281.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.67, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.33.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $795,390.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,615.76. This trade represents a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 854,716 shares of company stock valued at $221,433,761 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

